FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tech, property sell-off leads China shares lower
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Tech, property sell-off leads China shares lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - China’s main stock indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by property and tech shares, as investors took profit from the previous session’s more than 1 percent rally.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, to 3,218.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to 3,023.65 points.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that the country’s economy has shown more positive signs but downward pressures still persist, vowing to take steps to deal with overcapacity.

Signs of an improving economy have helped fuel a six-month rally in Chinese stocks, but with the main index having rebounded about 14 percent from its February low, investors are getting cautious.

Mainland stocks fell across the board, led by IT , telecommunications and property shares.

Small caps were also among the biggest decliners, with Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext falling more than 1 percent. (Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.