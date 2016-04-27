FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks end lower, resource sector weak
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 27, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China stocks end lower, resource sector weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - China stocks finished weaker on Wednesday, with stronger industrial profits data countered by growing doubts over the sustainability of the recovery and concerns about a government crackdown on speculation in commodities markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, to 3,165.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.4 percent, to 2,953.67 points.

Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies rose 11.1 percent in March from a year earlier, but the market shrugged off the upbeat data as a tentative economic recovery in the first quarter has been priced in, traders said.

The focus has now shifted to whether the debt-fuelled recovery is sustainable.

Resource shares remained weak, as China imposed fresh curbs on commodities, triggering continued correction in materials such as iron ore and steel. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.