FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close up marginally, policy uncertainty weighs
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China stocks close up marginally, policy uncertainty weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks eked out a small gain on Tuesday but the market struggled to find direction, bouncing between positive and negative territory all day.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent to 3,069.11 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed at 2,832.59.

Analysts said recent commentaries in official media were weighing on market sentiment.

A Monday article in the People’s Daily newspaper, regarded as the Communist Party’s mouthpiece, said the country may suffer from a financial crisis and economic recession if the government relies too much on debt-fuelled stimulus.

“The market’s mood is not so great right now,” said Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

“Analysts are still trying to interpret the recent commentary.”

Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.