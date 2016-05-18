FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks fall on revived U.S. rate expectations; property shares firm
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China stocks fall on revived U.S. rate expectations; property shares firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark stock index closed at the lowest level in 2-1/2 months on Wednesday, after comments from Federal Reserve officials rekindled prospects of a U.S. interest rate rise as early as June.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3 percent, to 2,807.51 points, the lowest closing since March 1. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent, to 3,068.04.

Sentiment in China had already been weak in recent months amid concerns that signs of recovery in its economy may be short-lived and worries that policymakers are growing more cautious about providing additional stimulus as bad debts mount.

Confidence was further hit on Wednesday by overnight weakness on the Wall Street, after strong U.S. consumer prices and other economic data added to the case for a rate increase soon.

Most sectors fell, but real estate shares bucked the broader market downdraft, rising 0.6 percent after encouraging home price data. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.