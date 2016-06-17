FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks rise, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 17, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in a year

China stocks rise, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - China shares rebounded on Friday morning, tracking gains in Asian markets as investor jitters calmed after the killing of a British lawmaker was seen turning sentiment against a vote to exit the European Union.

But for the week, China’s main market indexes fell more 1 percent, as investors worried about the fragile economy and the weak yuan, and unwound their bets after MSCI decided not to add mainland shares to its emerging market index.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, to 3,110.36, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 2,885.11 points.

For the week, the CSI300 was down 1.7 percent and the SSEC was 1.4 percent weaker.

Most main sectors in China climbed on Friday, with consumer and healthcare leading the gains.

But resource shares gave up initial gains, as investors took profit from the previous session’s advances triggered by news the government would strictly control new production capacity in the non-ferrous metals sector and boost the stockpiling of state reserves. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

