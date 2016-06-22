FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks up on easing Brexit fears, cautious Fed tone on rates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China stocks up on easing Brexit fears, cautious Fed tone on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - China's main stock indexes closed up on Wednesday as more investors bet Britain will vote to stay in the European Union this week, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future rate hikes also soothed market sentiment.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent to 3,133.96 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.9 percent to 2,905.55 points.

Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext outperformed, climbing 2.5 percent, after the People's Bank of China said on Tuesday that a stock connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong will come "at an appropriate time".

Shares rose across the board with engergy and healthcare leading the gains.

Chinese home appliance maker Midea, which is bidding for control of German industrial robot maker Kuka , rose 1.1 percent, after news that Kuka's supervisory board has given CEO Till Reuter a free hand for the takeover negotiations.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.