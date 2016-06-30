FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks flat as Brexit rebound invites profit-taking
June 30, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China stocks flat as Brexit rebound invites profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China stocks ended little changed on Thursday as investors took profits on this week's rebound after heavy selling last week triggered by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,153.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 2,929.61 points.

China stocks have been largely screened from the Brexit-triggered turmoil in global markets due to its strict capital control, but after bouncing for three days in a row, traders say the rally is losing steam with no good news in sight.

Sector performance was mixed.

Weakness in resources, infrastructure and transportation sectors offset gains in consumer and healthcare shares.

Investors are now looking to factory and service sector activity surveys on Friday for more clues on the health of China's economy. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

