FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks post solid weekly gains as Brexit fears ebb for now
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China stocks post solid weekly gains as Brexit fears ebb for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - China stocks edged up on Friday, posting solid gains during a week in which main indexes erased falls sparked by Britain’s shock vote to leave the European Union.

Sentiment was also aided by data showing that growth in China’s services sector accelerated in June, and on government efforts to ease fears that there might be an accelerated depreciation of the yuan.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,154.20 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 2,932.48.

For the week, the CSI300 gained 2.5 percent, while the SSEC rose 2.7 percent.

Official surveys on Friday showed that growth in China’s manufacturing sector stalled in June, reinforcing views authorities will roll out more stimulus in coming months. But activity in the services sector accelerated, cushioning some of the blow.

In an apparent effort to ease market worries about further yuan devaluation, China’s central bank said late on Thursday that China does not intend to compete in international trade by depreciating the currency.

Sector performance on Friday was mixed. Gains in resources and banking stocks offset falls in the consumer and healthcare sectors. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.