FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks close up after muted inflation data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China stocks close up after muted inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Monday, shedding some early gains but still finishing in the black.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,203.33, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 2,994.92 points.

Stocks were boosted in the morning session by muted inflation data released over the weekend, which analysts said boosts expectations the government will announce further stimulus in the second half of 2016.

The annual inflation rate in June was 1.9 percent, the lowest level since January.

But finance shares lagged in the afternoon, with the CSI300 financial services down 0.2 percent on news that the banking regulator was investigating risks in the bill-financing business of some commercial banks. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.