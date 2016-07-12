China stocks close up as investors buy index heavyweights

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China stocks posted solid gains on Tuesday, shaking off a weak morning session as investors bought shares in the finance and manufacturing sectors.

Analysts said investors were buying index heavyweights as they weighed a global equity rally against looming uncertainties at home and abroad, including a ruling on the Phillippines' South China Sea arbitration case due later on Tuesday and China's second-quarter GDP data due on Friday.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.2 percent to 3,273.18 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent to 3,049.38. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)