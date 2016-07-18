FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close lower on slower house price gains
July 18, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China stocks close lower on slower house price gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Monday as real estate and construction shares sold off after data showed house price gains slowing in June.

Property shares led indexes lower with the Shanghai Composite property sub-index down 0.7 percent.

The CSI300 index of the largest-listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent, to 3,262.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,043.56 points. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

