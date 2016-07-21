FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close up on bargain hunting
July 21, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China stocks close up on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Thursday, the first rise this week, as investors returned to the market in search of bargains.

Although Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Euro Stoxx have been up 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent respectively over the past week, China's CSI300 is down for the week in what analysts say is a reaction to uncertain domestic economic conditions.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, to 3,252.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,039.01 points. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

