FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks close lower as regulatory clampdown knocks small caps
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 29, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

China stocks close lower as regulatory clampdown knocks small caps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Friday as investors dumped small counters amid signs of a fresh regulatory clampdown on rampant speculation, which will hit excessively valued small caps.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.5 percent, to 3,203.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent to 2,979.34 points.

For the week, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.1 percent, and the CSI300 lost 0.7 percent.

Among other moves, China is considering rules to restrict investments by small banks in the $3.5 trillion wealth management product (WMP) industry, draft rules seen by Reuters earlier this week showed. That could curb their purchases of equities and other riskier assets. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.