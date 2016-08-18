FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks fall, property shares pare gains on profit-taking
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China stocks fall, property shares pare gains on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China stocks surrendered early gains and ended Thursday lower, as financial shares dropped while property plays pared sharp gains on profit-taking.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to 3,364.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 3,104.11 points.

The market was firm in morning trade, aided by a surge in the real estate sector, but selling pressure surfaced in the afternoon as some investors took profit.

The property subindex, which jumped nearly 5 percent in the morning, ended the session up only 1.4 percent.

Data released on Thursday showed signs of fatigue in China's property market. Home prices rose 0.8 percent in July nationwide, but stalled or fell in more cities than in June.

The banking sector fell 0.5 percent while consumer shares lost 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.