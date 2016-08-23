FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks edge up as strength in transport shares offsets property decline
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China stocks edge up as strength in transport shares offsets property decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, as transportation and raw material shares were firm on the back of Beijing's plan to revive its struggling northeast rustbelt, offsetting falls in real estate stocks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 3,341.83. The Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.2 percent, to 3,089.71 points.

China has rolled out a plan to revive its northeast rustbelt over the next three years, including 127 major investment projects.

The government also unveiled detailed plans to lower business costs in the next several years to aid a slowing economy.

Transportation and raw material shares rose. The healthcare sector were also firm.

But the property sector fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Nicholas Heath and Samuel Shen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.