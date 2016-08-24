FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China stocks decline as hopes for policy easing fade
August 24, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China stocks decline as hopes for policy easing fade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Wednesday, pulled down by financial shares amid receding expectations of aggressive monetary easing, while property shares also declined.

The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed companies trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.4 percent, to 3,329.86 points. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,085.88 points.

China's central bank on Wednesday injected cash into money markets through 14-day reverse repurchase agreements for the first time since February, and traders said the prospect of more liquidity injections trimmed expectations of further aggressive monetary easing.

The property shares finished lower with subindex losing 1.55 percent. China Vanke Co was among the top losers, which dropped 2.87 percent.

The financial subindex was down 0.73 percent. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

