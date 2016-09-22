FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China stocks rise, led by property shares, after Fed leaves rates unchanged
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 22, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

China stocks rise, led by property shares, after Fed leaves rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China stocks posted solid gains on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's decision to keep U.S. interest rates unchanged eased investor anxiety.

The rally came after robust overnight gains on Wall Street, and followed a week of extremely low volatility in mainland stocks.

"Volatility had been very low recently because investors dared not make big bets ahead of the Fed rate decision, for fear of nasty surprises," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance.

"Now, the uncertainty has been removed."

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to 3,291.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 3,042.31 points.

All main sectors rose, with listed developers leading the charge. An index tracking the sector jumped nearly 5 percent, aided by renewed strength in bellwether Vanke .

Interest in the sector was kindled by news that Hong Kong-listed developer Sunac China Holdings plans to buy 17 percent of Jinke Property, pushing Jinke's shares up 10 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.