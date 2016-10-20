China stocks barely change as investors digest wave of economic data

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China stocks barely moved on Thursday as investors weighed the implications of a slew of economic data released this week.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to 3,318.60, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended at 3,084.46 points, almost exactly where it closed on Wednesday.

Market participants were not affected by the third and final U.S. presidential debate that took place during morning trading hours in Asia.

Investors were taking stock of China's recent economic data, including strong-than-expected loan growth in September, and third-quarter economic growth of 6.7 percent, which was in line with expectations.

The steady economic growth appeared to be underpinned by strong government spending, and some economists believe Beijing has had to "double down" on stimulus this year to meet its official growth range of 6.5 to 7 percent.

S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday that the surge in credit by Chinese banks since early 2015 has supported their profitability , but it has also hit their capitalization, as well as the funding and liquidity profiles.

Most sectors were little changed, with real estate stocks steadying even as Chinese cities took measures to root out irregular property market activities. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)