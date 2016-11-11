China stocks advance to fresh 10-month high despite a weaker yuan

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China stocks rose to a fresh 10-month high, as a frenzy in material and infrastructure stocks helped lift sentiment across the board, shrugging off the yuan’s continued weakness.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,196.04 points, its highest since Jan. 8, while the blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 0.8 percent to 3,417.22 points.

For the week, SSEC ended up 2.3 percent, while CSI300 added 1.9 percent, both up for the fifth consecutive week on growing conviction that China’s economy is stabilising.

China’s yuan weakened for a second straight day on Friday and traders braced for further depreciation amid rising uncertainty about U.S. policies, particularly on trade with China, under President-elect Donald Trump.

Yet given China’s stringent capital controls, analysts expect the stock market to offer a good alternative for investment as Beijing puts a brake on the red-hot real estate market.

A weaker yuan will also help boost the competitiveness of Chinese companies going abroad under the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Also adding to optimism was news that the long-awaited Shenzhen-HK stock link will go live on Nov. 21, according to Hong Kong media.

Sectors were mixed. Gains were led by materials, which surged more than 3 percent, and infrastructure , while property and consumer firms lost ground.

Bucking the general trend, high-profile LeEco hit its lowest since Sept. 2015 on reports of supply chain problems. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)