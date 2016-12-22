SHANGHAI Dec 22 China's main stock indexes
barely moved on Thursday, as strength in shares of state-owned
enterprises (SOE) was offset by persisting tight liquidity in
the wake of a bond scandal.
The CSI300 index, which rose nearly 1 percent on
Wednesday, fell 0.1 percent, to 3,335.81 points, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,140.15
points.
After problems with forged bonds emerged, China's central
bank has asked its branches to look into entrusted bond holding
agreements between some commercial banks and non-financial
firms.
Reuters reported on Thursday that China's insurance
regulator was making it much harder for insurers to get new
licences, in the latest move to rein in some insurers'
aggressive stock investments that have raised concerns.
The Shanghai SOEs Index was up more than 0.6
percent at the close, bucking a broad downward trend.
Shares of index heavyweight PetroChina Co Ltd
climbed to a nearly one-year intraday high on restructuring
hopes.
