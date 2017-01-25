FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
China stocks rise for 4th day, but gains curbed
#Intel
January 25, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 7 months ago

China stocks rise for 4th day, but gains curbed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China stocks rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, although optimism over improving corporate earnings was offset by a surprise increase in rates on medium-term loans.

Trading volume in Shanghai shrank to the lowest in four months, as many traders had already left for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Friday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,375.90, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 3,149.55 points.

Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing, said that the market was closely monitoring U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, which could set the tone on trade ties between the world's two largest economies and consequently affect the stock market.

Sentiment was also curbed by tightening concerns, after China's central bank raised interest rates on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday, a move seen to be in line with its broader objective of deleveraging.

Most sectors gained ground.

An index tracking infrastructure stocks advanced around 0.8 percent, as shares of heavyweight China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd rose 2.2 percent.

Shares of Aluminium Corp of China Ltd, the nation's top aluminium producer, jumped 3.3 percent, after reports of possible capacity cuts. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

