SHANGHAI Feb 6 China stocks rose on Monday in
thin activity as investors stayed largely cautious over the
central bank's policy tightening after it surprisingly raised
short-term interest rates last week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to
3,373.21 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.5 percent to 3,156.98 points.
China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday
by raising short-term interest rates on the first trading day
after the Lunar New Year holiday, in a reaffirmation of policy
tightening as the economy shows signs of steadying.
There was little market reaction to a private survey showing
China's services sector extended strong growth in January as
companies reported a solid increase in orders.
Agricultural stocks rallied strongly, after the country said
it would further boost farm reform. The CSI
Agriculture Sub-industry Index gained 1.1 percent.
Sectors were mixed, with many of them largely unchanged.
Gains were led by infrastructure shares.
The tech-heavy start-up index added 1.3 percent
to hit a three-week high. The index has fallen 3.1 percent this
year while SSEC gained 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)