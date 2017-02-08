SHANGHAI Feb 8 Shanghai stocks rose to a near
one-month high on Wednesday, as a strong rally in financial
shares erased initial worries stemming from data showing the
nation's foreign exchange reserves fell below a psychological
level.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to
3,383.29 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
closed up 0.4 percent to 3,166.98 points, its highest since Jan.
11.
China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell below
the closely watched $3 trillion level in January for the first
time in nearly six years.
Sentiment was bearish in early trade but improved later,
with some investors focusing on the monthly drop in reserves
being the smallest in seven months, signalling that tighter
capital controls was taking effect.
Meanwhile, state media said China's financial markets
shouldn't be too sensitive to changes in the size of foreign
exchange reserves.
Most sectors advanced, gains were led by a strong rally in
shares of brokerage firms, after they published mixed results
for January. The CSI SWS Securities Index advanced
1.84 percent.
First Capital Securities shot up by its 10
percent trade limit in its best day since June 28, 2016.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)