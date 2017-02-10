SHANGHAI Feb 10 China's main stock indexes rose
on Friday and produced their biggest weekly gains in more than
two months, led by infrastructure and material shares, as the
country pledged to push its "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to
3,413.49 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.4 percent to 3,196.70 points.
For the week, the CSI was up 1.5 percent, while the SSEC
gained 1.8 percent. Both notched up their best gains since the
week ended Nov. 25.
Market reaction to China's better-than-expected January
trade data in January was largely muted.
News that U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President
Xi Jinping had a cordial telephone conversation, in which Trump
affirmed the one-China policy on Taiwan, also appeared not to
move the mainland's markets.
Most sectors gained ground, led by infrastructure
and energy plays.
China's Ministry of Commerce said the "One Belt One Road"
initiative held "significant meaning" despite slow cost recovery
and it would benefit neighbouring countries.
Also, China pledged to invest over $146 billion on transport
in the country's mid-west this year.
Small-cap stocks took a breather as investors took profits.
However, the tech-heavy start-up index ChinNex rose
1.5 percent in its best week since mid-October.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)