China stocks track global markets lower, but still up for the week

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China stocks fell nearly 2 percent on Friday, breaking a four-day winning streak, dragged down by weakness in global markets, but the main indexes were still up for the week.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.9 percent, to 3,677.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent, to 3,524.99 points.

For the week, the CSI300 was up 3.4 percent, while the SSEC was 2.6 percent firmer.

Banking and real estate shares pulled back sharply following strong rallies recently.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Agricultural Bank of China, down 1.2 percent to 3.30 yuan; Bank Of China, down 3.7 percent to 4.18 yuan and Poly Real Estate, down 3.2 percent to 11.00 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 2.0 percent to 3.02 yuan; Vanke, down 0.9 percent to 18.98 yuan and Hanhe Cable, up 10.0 percent to 8.58 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 24.9 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 26.7 billion lots. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)