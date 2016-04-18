FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end lower as oil price drop rattles confidence
April 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China shares end lower as oil price drop rattles confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China stocks tracked regional markets lower on Monday, as a tumble in crude oil prices hit investor confidence.

Concerns that the market’s seven-week rebound may not be sustainable, as China’s economic recovery remains fragile, also dampened sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.3 percent, to 3,228.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4 percent, to 3,033.66 points.

“Fundamentals can improve in the near term before peaking. But the rally is now stretched, and risks are escalating,” wrote Hong Hao, chief strategist at BOCOM International.

“The crowd’s hope for a growth revival will be dashed - once again, like its many false starts in the past few years,” he said.

All main sectors fell on Monday, with an index tracking energy shares declining 1 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
