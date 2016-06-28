FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks rebound as leaders try to ease Brexit fears
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China stocks rebound as leaders try to ease Brexit fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded to a three-week closing high on Tuesday, led by small-caps, as the country’s leaders sought to calm investors rattled by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to 3,136.40 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 2,912.56.

China’s strict capital controls have helped shield Chinese stocks from the worst of the global market turmoil which was triggered by the Brexit vote on Thursday, but confidence remains shaky.

Premier Li Keqiang sought to reassure nervous investors on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to avoid short-term volatility in China’s capital markets, but we won’t allow roller-coaster rides and drastic changes in the capital markets,” said Li, speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the city of Tianjin.

The People’s Bank of China said late on Monday that the country’s debt and financial risks were under control, although it pointed out the country’s listed companies face growing operational pressure.

Most sectors rose. Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
