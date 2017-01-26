FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China blue chips edge up to new 6-week high ahead of holiday
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 26, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

China blue chips edge up to new 6-week high ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China shares rose for the fifth straight day on Thursday, with blue chips closing at fresh six-week highs, but gains were curbed after profits earned by industrial firms grew at a sharply slower pace last month.

Market turnover stayed thin on the last trading day before the Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday. Markets will be closed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to 3,387.96 points at the close, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,159.17 points.

For the week, the CSI rose 1 percent and the SSEC 1.2 percent. For the month, the CSI rose 2.4 percent and the SSEC 1.8 percent.

The market's bullish sentiment was countered by data showing profits earned by Chinese industrial firms in December grew more slowly at 2.3 percent compared with November's 14.5 percent.

Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu, said the slower pace was partly due to seasonal factors as many workers had already left the factories for their home towns ahead of the new year.

Sector performance was mixed in China. An index tracking the resource stocks were among the best performers, up 1.4 percent at the close. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.