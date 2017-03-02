FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks fall as rally loses steam, concerns on liquidity
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 2, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 6 months ago

China stocks fall as rally loses steam, concerns on liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China stock fell on Thursday, buyers retreated on speculation of a possible U.S. interest rate hike later this month and concerns liquidity could tighten as Beijing's steps up its fight against leverage.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7 percent, to 3,435.10 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent to 3,230.03 points.

CSI300, the blue-chip index, has climbed around 20 percent over the past year on signs of economic recovery, supported by Beijing's fiscal stimulus and efforts to shut down "zombie" companies.

But the rally has tapered off in over the last few months, suggesting further gains could be limited.

"The recent rangebound trading pattern reflects surging market divergence over the market's direction," said Yang Hai, strategist at Haiyuan Securities.

If the U.S. raises rates again this month, it could trigger fresh capital outflows and hurt domestic liquidity, which is already under pressure from Beijing's "deleveraging" campaign, Yang said.

Indeed, Guo Shuqing, China's newly-appointed banking regulator said on Thursday that risk prevention in the sector will be a more prominent policy focus in 2017, signalling tougher crackdown in areas such as shadow banking.

Most sectors fell, led by infrastructure and real estate stocks, after a poll showed China's house price growth will slow significantly on continuing government curbs and tighter credit conditions this year.

Shares in S.F. Holding, an industry-leading express delivery company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Wang Wei, snapped its seven-session winning streak to end 3 percent lower, while Leshi Internet Information slid 4.2 percent to close at a near 1-1/2-year low. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch)

