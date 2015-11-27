China regulator says feasibility study underway on stock connect with London

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A feasibility study on a Shanghai-London stock connect is underway, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission said at a regular press conference on Friday.

The possibility of a link between the two markets has been under discussion for some time, but momentum appeared to slow in the wake of this summer’s 40 percent crash in China’s major onshore markets.

Hong Kong markets, the first to be linked with Shanghai‘s, were also battered in the mainland equity crash this summer. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)