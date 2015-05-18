Foreign investors welcome regulator's stance on China shareholding rights

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have welcomed assurances by China’s securities watchdog that their shareholding rights are recognised in the country, in a development that should boost trading on a landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai trading link.

The so-called Stock Connect project went live in November, allowing foreign investors to buy and sell Shanghai shares via the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) for the first time.

Many European funds have been unable to participate in the scheme, however, due to concerns among their home regulators in Luxembourg and Dublin that foreign investors’ rights may not be enforceable under Chinese law.

On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued a long-awaited statement, in the form of frequently asked questions, clarifying foreign investor rights under Stock Connect.

“The ‘frequently asked questions’ should provide additional comfort to foreign investors because they are coming from the CSRC, the key Chinese regulator for the Stock Connect scheme,” said Eugenie Shen, head of the asset management group at the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association, an investor trade group based in Hong Kong.

One lawyer who has been working closely on issue said he believed the statement addressed investor concerns, adding there should be “no more lingering doubts after this clarification”.

Under Stock Connect, foreign investors’ Shanghai shares are held by the HKEx’s clearing house on their behalf, in a legal structure known as beneficial ownership.

The HKEx in turn holds the shares onshore in China at the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s clearing house, ChinaClear.

Custodians and European regulators in Luxembourg and Dublin have harboured concerns that investors may not be able to prove and enforce their ownership of the shares under this legal structure should anything go wrong.

However, the CSRC’s statement has helped to reassure overseas shareholders that their interest in the shares is recognised, and that they can take direct legal action in China’s courts if necessary.

The CSRC also said that ownership certificates issued by the HKEx’s clearing house declaring that a shareholder is the underlying beneficial owner of the Shanghai shares would be respected by the CSRC.

Brian Ingram, chief investment officer of Ping an Russell Investment Management, said the clarification was a “positive development for Stock Connect” but sounded a note of caution.

“The right of a foreign investor to take legal action against mainland companies is yet to be tested. The momentum of change is positive, however.” (Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Hong Kong)