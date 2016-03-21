FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China delists company for disclosure violations for first time
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

China delists company for disclosure violations for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday it had delisted its first company for violating disclosure rules.

In a statement on its website, the exchange said Zhuhai Boyuan Investment had broken the rules on important information disclosure.

The company did not answer calls seeking comment.

“This is very positive because it shows the government is actively guiding the market towards rational investment by eliminating bad and misbehaving companies,” said Yang Hai, an analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co.

“In the past, it was very difficult for a company to be delisted, which encouraged a culture of speculation and resulted in misallocation of capital.” (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.