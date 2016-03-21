China delists company for disclosure violations for first time

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday it had delisted its first company for violating disclosure rules.

In a statement on its website, the exchange said Zhuhai Boyuan Investment had broken the rules on important information disclosure.

The company did not answer calls seeking comment.

“This is very positive because it shows the government is actively guiding the market towards rational investment by eliminating bad and misbehaving companies,” said Yang Hai, an analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co.

"In the past, it was very difficult for a company to be delisted, which encouraged a culture of speculation and resulted in misallocation of capital."