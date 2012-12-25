FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Shenzhen bourse delists 2 firms under new rules
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 25, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

China's Shenzhen bourse delists 2 firms under new rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange will delist two loss-making companies, the first delistings under tighter rules for underperforming firms aimed at boosting confidence in the sluggish equities market.

Software producer Powerise Information Technology Co and real estate firm Jiangsu Chinese Online Logistics Co will be delisted next week in accordance with the new rules announced in June, the exchange said in a statement late on Monday.

Trading in Powerise has been suspended since May 2007 after the firm made three consecutive losses. Jiangsu Chinese Online has been suspended since May 2006 for the same reason.

According to the new rules, companies which post three consecutive years of losses will be delisted unless they pass a review of their restructuring plans.

The Shenzhen exchange said it had rejected the restructuring plans from Powerise and Jiangsu Chinese Online.

China has in recent years tightened performance standards for listed companies as part of sweeping reforms intended to improve the health of its stock markets. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.