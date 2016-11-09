China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2 pct

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.7838 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China c.bank to keep liquidity ample, curb asset bubbles

* China's commodities imports slow to lowest in months

* EU investigates tariff avoidance by Chinese steel firms

* China's commodity exchanges hike fees to tame wild price rallies

* Hong Kong expected to become a member of AIIB in coming months

* China regulator warns e-commerce firms on 'Singles Day' sales tactics Data due:

* China publishes Oct CPI and PPI data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Wanda Cinema Line Jan-Oct box office revenue up 25.2 pct y/y at 6.3 billion yuan

* Juneyao Airlines Oct passengers carried up 22.5 pct y/y, cargo and mail carried up 41.3 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shandong Buchang's IPO 5,536.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Tianjin Guifaxiang 18th Street Mahua Food's IPO 3,727.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China Shipping Haisheng to acquire a 5 pct stake in DHC Software for 1.6 bln yuan Trading halts

* Aisino shares trading to be halted pending stock ownership incentive plan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Chinese automaker Geely outlines ambitious growth goals

* LeEco's plan to acquire a 100 pct stake in LeEco Pictures not expected to be completed in 2016

* LeEco official says self-driving car still top priority - media

* PetroChina expands receiving capacity of LNG terminals

* YTO Express Group to cooperate with China Unicom

* China Railway Construction wins convention centre contract worth 5.9 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)