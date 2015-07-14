Beijing has limited impact of stock market crash-German EconMin

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said during a visit to Beijing that the Chinese government had managed to prevent a recent stock market crash from having an even bigger impact.

“What we’re seeing is that the Chinese government is making big attempts to prevent this stock market crash from having bigger effects,” Gabriel said after meeting with senior Chinese government officials.

“And it seems to be succeeding in that,” he added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)