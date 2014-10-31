FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CSI300 index hits highest since Sept 2013
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Storm pummels Dominica, heads toward Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Storm pummels Dominica, heads toward Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2014 / 5:14 AM / 3 years ago

China's CSI300 index hits highest since Sept 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI Oct 31 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 Index rose 1.5 percent to 2,507.3 points on Friday afternoon, its highest level since Sept 2013, as traders bought into index heavyweights, which analysts attributed to hopes for more policy support.

The CSI300 tracks the largest stocks listed on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Chinese stocks have been rallying this week after the government said it would move to support consumption, after economic indicators have shown signs of wobbling. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.