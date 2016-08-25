FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares stay in place ahead of Yellen speech
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares stay in place ahead of Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were little changed on Thursday, as investors choose not to make bets on either side ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a global central bankers' meeting.

The Hang Seng index was flat at 22,826.87, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent, to 9,500.21 points.

Market expectations have increased that Yellen might indicate a clearer timeframe for the next U.S. rate hike after strong housing data this week and hawkish comments by other Fed officials.

However, many analysts expect her to strike a more neutral stance.

Financial stocks were firm but most other sectors fell.

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd jumped 12 percent. Morgan Stanley said the company's recurring net profit was higher than expected due to strong sales. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

