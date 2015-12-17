Hong Kong stocks firm after Fed rate hike ends market uncertainty

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks were higher on Thursday, tracking global markets, as the U.S. rate hike ended months of speculation about the Federal Reserve’s policy intentions.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 21,872.06, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 9,666.52 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares.

Investors found relief as the Fed’s rate decision and guidance removed one of the biggest uncertainties haunting markets for some time.

The rate hike had been fully anticipated, so “emerging market assets would likely rebound” after the decision, HFT Investment Management Co said in a note to clients.

However, the asset manager warned that in the long-term, emerging markets assets would be under pressure due to the rising rates.

In the wake of the Fed rate hike, Hong Kong’s central bank on Thursday also raised the base rate it charges through its overnight discount window, a move that is expected to put pressure on property prices in the city.

Hong Kong-listed developer Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group had raised its stake in the company to 30 percent by acquiring shares worth HK$3.3 billion ($426 million) this month.

But the news failed to boost its shares significantly, which closed up only 0.2 percent on Thursday. (By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Sam Holmes)