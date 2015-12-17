FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks firm after Fed rate hike ends market uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 17, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stocks firm after Fed rate hike ends market uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks were higher on Thursday, tracking global markets, as the U.S. rate hike ended months of speculation about the Federal Reserve’s policy intentions.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 21,872.06, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 9,666.52 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares.

Investors found relief as the Fed’s rate decision and guidance removed one of the biggest uncertainties haunting markets for some time.

The rate hike had been fully anticipated, so “emerging market assets would likely rebound” after the decision, HFT Investment Management Co said in a note to clients.

However, the asset manager warned that in the long-term, emerging markets assets would be under pressure due to the rising rates.

In the wake of the Fed rate hike, Hong Kong’s central bank on Thursday also raised the base rate it charges through its overnight discount window, a move that is expected to put pressure on property prices in the city.

Hong Kong-listed developer Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group had raised its stake in the company to 30 percent by acquiring shares worth HK$3.3 billion ($426 million) this month.

But the news failed to boost its shares significantly, which closed up only 0.2 percent on Thursday. (By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.