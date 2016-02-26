FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares up 2 pct as China rebounds, G20 meeting eyed
February 26, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares up 2 pct as China rebounds, G20 meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose more than 2 percent on Friday, buoyed by a rebound in mainland China markets that prompted investors to hunt for bargains after losses in the previous session.

The Hang Seng index surged 2.5 percent to 19,364.15 points, its best day in nearly two weeks.

For the week, it gained 0.4 percent despite a loss of more than 3 percent for China’s main benchmark indexes.

The China Enterprises Index ended up 2.1 percent in the biggest daily gain in more than a week at 8,034.30 points. The index was down 1 percent for the week.

Investors were eyeing policy messages from G20 finance chiefs and central bankers meeting on Friday and Saturday in Shanghai. Current market turmoil and a global economic slowdown expected to be key topics of discussion.

Among financials, HSBC jumped 3.8 percent, while AIA rose 2.9 percent.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure jumped 3.1 percent after being included in blue-chip Hang Seng index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
