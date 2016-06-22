FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares up for 4th day on easing Brexit fears, Yellen remarks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares up for 4th day on easing Brexit fears, Yellen remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as investors were hopeful Britain will vote to stay in the European Union this week, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future rate hikes also soothed sentiment.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent, to 20,795.12, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 8,763.11 points.

Risk appetite in global markets was helped by opinion polls in recent days that showed rising momentum for the "Remain" camp ahead of Thursday's British referendum on its EU membership.

All main sectors rose, with IT and energy shares leading the gain.

Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd gained 2.1 percent, after China's biggest gaming group said it would buy a majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell to expand its interest overseas. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.