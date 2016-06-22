Hong Kong shares up for 4th day on easing Brexit fears, Yellen remarks

June 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as investors were hopeful Britain will vote to stay in the European Union this week, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future rate hikes also soothed sentiment.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent, to 20,795.12, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 8,763.11 points.

Risk appetite in global markets was helped by opinion polls in recent days that showed rising momentum for the "Remain" camp ahead of Thursday's British referendum on its EU membership.

All main sectors rose, with IT and energy shares leading the gain.

Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd gained 2.1 percent, after China's biggest gaming group said it would buy a majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell to expand its interest overseas. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)