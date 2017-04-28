FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Hong Kong stocks pull back from 20-month high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 4 months ago

Hong Kong stocks pull back from 20-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark stock index eased on Friday from the previous session's 20-month high that was aided by continuous money inflows from mainland China.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 24,615.13, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 10,219.89 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was up 2.4 percent, while the HSCE gained 1.8 percent.

On Friday, Chinese investors used roughly 14.2 of the daily quota buying Hong Kong stocks via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, compared with just 6.1 percent in the other direction.

Sector performance was mixed.

Materials and industrial shares rose, while financials and property shares fell. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.