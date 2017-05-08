FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hong Kong stocks end higher, aided by French election results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 3 months ago

Hong Kong stocks end higher, aided by French election results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday as markets breathed a sigh of relief after pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron was elected French President, helping offset negative sentiment from continued weakness in mainland stock markets.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.4 percent at 24,577.91, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to 9,982.42 points.

Most Asian markets rose on investor relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election, beating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

"With Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory now confirmed markets can relax about European politics for at least a few weeks," wrote Timothy Graf, strategist at State Street Global Markets.

"It is supportive short-term news for risky assets and the euro."

The upbeat mood after French election results helped shield Hong Kong from bearishness in China, where the benchmark stock index closed at near seven-month lows amid deepening fears over tighter regulations.

Most sectors rose, with consumer and energy firms among the biggest gainers. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.