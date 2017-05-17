FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2017 / 8:19 AM / in 3 months

Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 25,293.63, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,383.14 points.

On Wednesday, Chinese investors used 24 percent of the daily quota under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect to buy Hong Kong shares, which have so far been immune from China's deleveraging campaign.

Shares of the People's Insurance Group Of China hit a near two-month high after it unveiled plans to list in Shanghai.

But shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd slumped roughly 6 percent after the drugmaker announced plans to offer additional shares at a discount to the market price. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.