SHANGHAI, June 19 Hong Kong stocks had their
best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial
shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract
"new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks
and put vigour in the tech sector.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent, to 25,924.55,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to
10,520.80 points.
The Hong Kong stock exchange unveiled a long-awaited
proposal for a new stock listing board on Friday that will offer
special voting rights and waive profitability requirements, in a
drive to attract firms that typically choose New York over the
Hong Kong bourse.
The proposal for a third board for "new economy" companies
would let Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) make
a play for secondary listings from Chinese firms such as Alibaba
Group and Baidu Inc. They were drawn to New
York due to less stringent rules on profitability and share
structures.
Technology stocks rose sharply on Monday, with an index
tracking the sector up roughly 2 percent. Chinese tech
heavyweight Tencent gained 2.3 percent.
The financial sector rose 1.3 percent, with shares HKEX up
nearly 3 percent.
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)