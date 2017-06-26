BRIEF-Sunac China says Shining View entered facility agreement with Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China (Asia)
* Shining View as borrower, Co and Lead Star entered into facility agreement
SHANGHAI, June 26 Hong Kong shares started the week on a bullish note, with tech shares and mainland property firms leading the main indexes higher on Monday.
Sentiment is turning upbeat ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British colonial rule to the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 to mark the event, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 25,871.89, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 10,530.66 points.
All main sectors, expect for telecommunication, rose.
The IT sector rose 1.3 percent, while an index tracking mainland properties jumped 2.2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) The agreement on a new electoral law for Lebanon avoids a political crisis, but highlights the limitations of the country's sectarian-based political system, Fitch Ratings says. Lebanon's parliament approved the new law on 16 June 2017, following cabinet approval of a cross-party agreement to adopt proportional representation and reduce the number of electoral districts. Elections had been due by 20 Jun