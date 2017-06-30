June 30 Hong Kong shares closed down on Friday,
tracking weak overseas markets, but recorded their sixth
straight monthly gain on expectations of supportive measures
from Beijing at the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to
China on July 1.
With sentiment hurt by an overnight sell-off in the U.S. and
European markets, the Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent
to 25,764.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6
percent to 10,365.22 points.
For the month, Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent, its sixth
straight month of gains. HSCE fell 2.2 percent in June.
Most sectors fell, led by IT and utilities stocks
, on Friday. An index tracking raw material shares
rose 1.2 percent.
