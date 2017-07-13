FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks rise to new 2-year high on solid China trade, Fed signal
July 13, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 2 hours ago

Hong Kong stocks rise to new 2-year high on solid China trade, Fed signal

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday to a fresh 2-year high, as investors responded positively to China's solid trade data and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's signal to adopt a patient approach in the current U.S. rate-tightening phase.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.2 percent, to 26,346.17, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent, to 10,677.44 points.

China posted better-than-expected trade data for June, with exports rising 11.3 percent and imports expanding 17.2 percent, suggesting the economy is holding up well thanks to firmer global demand.

Risk appetite also improved after Wall Street hit record peaks as investors wagered policy tightening in the United States would be glacial at best.

All main sectors rose, with raw materials, consumer and energy shares leading the gain. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

