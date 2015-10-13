FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares down after China's mixed trade data
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares down after China's mixed trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as mixed September trade data from China provided few clues on whether the world’s second-largest economy is starting to turn around.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 22,600.46, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 10,437.69 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Ngaishun Holdings, up 25.0 percent to HK$0.03, Nan Hai Corp, up 6.6 percent to HK$0.18 and Enerchina Holdings, up 15.5 percent to HK$0.49.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.