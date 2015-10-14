Hong Kong shares fall, tracking global and China markets

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as a two-week rebound that lifted the benchmark Hang Seng Index by 10 percent showed signs of sputtering out.

Investor sentiment was not aided by China’s September inflation data, which showed continuing deflationary pressure in the Chinese economy.

Mainland indexes declined on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng fell 0.7 percent, to 22,439.91, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 10,334.42 points.

Most sectors fell, with financial and commodity-related stocks leading the declines, reflecting lingering concerns over the state of the economy.

But Chinese environment-related stocks, including China Everbright International, Dynagreen Environmental and CT Environmental rose, as investors bet China’s new five-year plan - expected to be announced later this month - would give incentives to invest in the green business.

Also bucking the trend was Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd , whose shares jumped after the PetroChina supplier said all of its bank accounts, which had been frozen in connection with an investigation in China, have been freed up.