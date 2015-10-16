FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares post 3rd week of gains, aided by Beijing stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose to a two-month high on Friday, on hopes for more stimulus moves by Beijing and rising expectations that the United States won’t raise interest rates this year.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent to 23,067.37. The China Enterprises Index also gained 0.8 percent, to 10,637.01 points.

Both indexes rose for a third straight week. This week, Hang Seng climbed 0.8 percent, while CSCE advanced 2.2 percent.

Performance of main sectors was mixed. Financial stocks posted robust gains, but consumer goods, energy and utility stocks sagged.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Ngaishun Hold, down 12.0 percent to HK$0.02 Ali Pictures, up 13.2 percent to HK$2.15 and CCT Land , unchanged at HK$0.02.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
